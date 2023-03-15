IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 769 users

Diterbitkan 08 July 1967

Oleh LIN

A Man Vanishes (1967)

A Man Vanishes examines the concept of Johatsu, tackling the phenomenon of people missing in Japan over the years. It picks one such person from the list, someone who had seemed to disappear from the face of the earth due to embezzlement from his company, and the filmmakers begin an investigative documentary into the reasons behind and attempt at tracking him down.

Shôhei Imamura

Yoshie Hayakawa, Shôhei Imamura, Shigeru Tsuyuguchi

