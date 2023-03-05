  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Wild Stream (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Mexico

Sutradara

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

55

users

Diterbitkan

23 October 2018

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

A Wild Stream (2018)

Chilo and Omar seem to be the only two men on earth. They live on a solitary beach and their constant activity is fishing to survive. Their friendship, surrounded by sensuality, becomes a kind of a love story. Through their conversations and their relationship, the film explores and portraits human condition.
Nuria Ibañez
Chilo Moncada, Omar Curiel

Diterbitkan

Maret 5, 2023 7:44 pm

Durasi

