Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Accidental Anarchist (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Carne Ross,
Michael Premo,
Noam Chomsky,
Rory Stewart,
Tammy Shapiro
Sutradara
Clara Glynn,
John Archer
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
History
IMDb
6.9/
10from
211users
Diterbitkan
23 July 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Accidental Anarchist (2017)
Carne Ross was a government highflyer. A career diplomat who believed Western Democracy could save us all. But working inside the system he came to see its failures, deceits and ulterior motives. He felt at first hand the corruption of power. After the Iraq war Carne became disillusioned, quit his job and started searching for answers.
Clara Glynn, John Archer
Carne Ross, Rory Stewart, Michael Premo, Tammy Shapiro, Noam Chomsky
tt6130010