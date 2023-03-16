  1. Home
Accidental Anarchist (2017)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

211

users

Diterbitkan

23 July 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Accidental Anarchist (2017)

Carne Ross was a government highflyer. A career diplomat who believed Western Democracy could save us all. But working inside the system he came to see its failures, deceits and ulterior motives. He felt at first hand the corruption of power. After the Iraq war Carne became disillusioned, quit his job and started searching for answers.
Clara Glynn, John Archer
Carne Ross, Rory Stewart, Michael Premo, Tammy Shapiro, Noam Chomsky

Diterbitkan

Maret 17, 2023 6:33 am

Durasi

