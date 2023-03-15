Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Actual People (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Abbey Rowe,
Audrey Kang,
Derek Zheng,
Fraser Jones,
Gabrielle Richardson,
Henry Fulton Winship,
Isabelle Barbier,
Jackson Crook,
Joseph Charles Viola,
Kit Zauhar
Sutradara
Kit Zauhar
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.2/
10from
339users
Diterbitkan
08 August 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Actual People (2021)
An aimless girl in her final week of college goes to great lengths to win the affections of a boy from her hometown, Philadelphia, and ends up having to confront anxieties about her love life, family, and future. A mumblecore for people of color.
Kit Zauhar
Kit Zauhar, Scott Albrecht, Tiye Amenechi, Isabelle Barbier, Mae Claire, Jackson Crook, Shirley Huang, Fraser Jones, Audrey Kang, Richard Lyntton, Tanya Morgan, Randall Palmer, Gabrielle Richardson, Abbey Rowe, Joseph Charles Viola, Henry Fulton Winship, Vivian Zauhar, Derek Zheng
tt11999602