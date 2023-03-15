  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

339

users

Diterbitkan

08 August 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Actual People (2021)

An aimless girl in her final week of college goes to great lengths to win the affections of a boy from her hometown, Philadelphia, and ends up having to confront anxieties about her love life, family, and future. A mumblecore for people of color.
Kit Zauhar
Kit Zauhar, Scott Albrecht, Tiye Amenechi, Isabelle Barbier, Mae Claire, Jackson Crook, Shirley Huang, Fraser Jones, Audrey Kang, Richard Lyntton, Tanya Morgan, Randall Palmer, Gabrielle Richardson, Abbey Rowe, Joseph Charles Viola, Henry Fulton Winship, Vivian Zauhar, Derek Zheng

Diterbitkan

Maret 15, 2023 7:43 pm

Durasi

