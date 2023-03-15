IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 339 users

Actual People (2021)

An aimless girl in her final week of college goes to great lengths to win the affections of a boy from her hometown, Philadelphia, and ends up having to confront anxieties about her love life, family, and future. A mumblecore for people of color.

Kit Zauhar

Kit Zauhar, Scott Albrecht, Tiye Amenechi, Isabelle Barbier, Mae Claire, Jackson Crook, Shirley Huang, Fraser Jones, Audrey Kang, Richard Lyntton, Tanya Morgan, Randall Palmer, Gabrielle Richardson, Abbey Rowe, Joseph Charles Viola, Henry Fulton Winship, Vivian Zauhar, Derek Zheng

tt11999602