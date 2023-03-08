  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

2,175

users

Diterbitkan

24 May 1938

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Alexander's Ragtime Band (1938)

Classical violinist, Roger Grant disappoints his family and teacher when he organizes a jazz band, but he and the band become successful. Roger falls in love with the band’s singer, Stella, but his reluctance to lose her leads him to thwart her efforts to become a solo star. When the World War separates them in 1917, Stella marries Roger’s best friend and, when Roger returns home after the war, an important concert at Carnegie Hall brings the corners of the romantic triangle together.
Henry King
Tyrone Power, Alice Faye, Don Ameche, Ethel Merman, Jack Haley, Jean Hersholt, Helen Westley, John Carradine, Paul Hurst, Wally Vernon, Ruth Terry, Douglas Fowley, Chick Chandler, Eddie Collins, Joseph Crehan, Robert Gleckler, Dixie Dunbar, Joe King, Charles Coleman, Stanley Andrews, Charles Williams, Jane Jones, Otto Fries, Mel Kalish, Selmer Jackson, A.S. Byron, Lon Chaney Jr., James Flavin, Eddie Hall, Frank O’Connor, Marjorie Woodworth, Jack Pennick, Rondo Hatton

Diterbitkan

Maret 9, 2023 4:34 am

Durasi

