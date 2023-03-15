  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Bintang film

IMDb

8.5

/

10

from

66

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2017

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Alone through Iran: 1144 miles of trust (2017)

The 45-year old Swedish woman, Kristina Paltén, ran across Iran to challenge her own prejudices against a culture and people she knew little about. She felt the very human need to trust in people.
André Larsson, Shamim Berkeh
Kristina Paltén

Diterbitkan

Maret 15, 2023 7:46 pm

Durasi

