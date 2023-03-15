IMDb 3.5 / 10 from 450 users

Diterbitkan 04 February 2012

Oleh LIN

Ambrosia (2012)

Ambrosia is the story of an Iranian-Canadian couple, Ali and Leila, who dream of an exciting future in Vancouver: Ali owns a pizza shop and thinks of expanding and Leila is an up-and-coming clothing designer. However, their situations change dramatically when Ali’s shop is affected by bad economy and Leila is hired to work at a fashion design firm.

Baharak Saeid Monir

Sahar Biniaz, Camyar Chai, Heather Doerksen, Pauline Egan, Tina Milo Miliojevic, Veenu Sandhu, Mireille Urumuri

tt1918669