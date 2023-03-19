Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film American Murderer (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Emilyne Guglietti,
Idina Menzel,
Jacki Weaver,
Kevin Corrigan,
Kylie Rohead,
Laura Dennis,
Moises Arias,
Paul Schneider,
Ryan Phillippe,
Shantel VanSanten
Sutradara
Matthew Gentile
IMDb
5.0/
10from
1,369users
Diterbitkan
21 October 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
American Murderer (2022)
The True story of how charismatic con man Jason Derek Brown bankrolls his extravagant lifestyle through a series of scams. On Brown’s trail: Lance Leising, a dogged FBI special agent determined to put Brown behind bars. When Brown’s funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet, pitting himself against Leising in a deadly game of cat and mouse — and becoming the most unlikely and elusive fugitive on the FBI’s most-wanted list.
Matthew Gentile
Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel, Shantel VanSanten, Jacki Weaver, Laura Dennis, Paul Schneider, Moisés Arias, Kevin Corrigan, Kylie Rohead, Emilyne Guglietti
tt13603778