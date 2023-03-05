  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

4.8

/

10

from

85

users

Diterbitkan

11 June 2021

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam (2021)

Tasha is a woman diagnosed with Congenital Insensitivity to Pain. This condition makes her incapable of feeling pain – be it physical or emotional pain. And because of her condition, she also has no idea how love works. Until she meets Ngongo, a man with cleft palate. Ngongo becomes an instrument who made Tasha feel again, especially the joys of love and pains of heartache. And together, they experience an adventure that they will never forget.
Darryl Yap
Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles, Candy Pangilinan, Chad Kinis, Petite

Diterbitkan

Maret 5, 2023 11:42 am

Durasi

