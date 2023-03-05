Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Philippines
Bintang film
Candy Pangilinan,
Chad Kinis,
Jerald Napoles,
Kim Molina,
Petite
Sutradara
Darryl Yap
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
4.8/
10from
85users
Diterbitkan
11 June 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam (2021)
Tasha is a woman diagnosed with Congenital Insensitivity to Pain. This condition makes her incapable of feeling pain – be it physical or emotional pain. And because of her condition, she also has no idea how love works. Until she meets Ngongo, a man with cleft palate. Ngongo becomes an instrument who made Tasha feel again, especially the joys of love and pains of heartache. And together, they experience an adventure that they will never forget.
