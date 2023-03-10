IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 690 users

Diterbitkan 20 February 2013

Oleh mamat

Aroused (2013)

Get up close and personal with 16 of the most successful women in the adult film industry as they shed their clothes for an intimate photo shoot with director Deborah Anderson. As questions are asked, personal stories about their lives are revealed, from why they chose the business of sex to how they got into it in the first place. These porn stars have always been discreet about their private lives in the past, yet Anderson has a way of opening up a dialog allowing them to share more than just their naked skin on screen. Their true inner vulnerability is touching, yet the characters they have created are confident and intoxicating. Once you hear their stories, you’ll never look at them in the same way again.

Deborah Anderson

Lisa Ann, Kayden Kross, Belladonna, Céline Tran, Teagan Presley, Ash Hollywood, Misty Stone, Tanya Tate, Asphyxia Noir, Jesse Jane, Francesca Le, Lexi Belle, April O’Neil, Brooklyn Lee, Allie Haze, Alexis Texas

tt2403815