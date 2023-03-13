IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 2,777 users

Diterbitkan 06 March 1992

Oleh mamat

Blame It on the Bellboy (1992)

Mike Lawton, Maurice Horton, and Melvin Orton are three men who come to Venice. One of them is a hit man sent to take out a mobster. Another is a lech looking for a little action with a woman he never met, whom he was set up with. And one of them was sent by his employer to inspect a property his boss wants to buy. All three men stay at the same hotel. But when the bellboy gets their names mixed up and gives info meant for someone else. So one of them meets a Realtor who will whatever she has to, to close the sale. And another follows a woman looking for romance. And another goes to the home of the mobster who thinks he’s sent there to kill him.

Jonathan Benson, Mark Herman, Libbie Barr, Melvin Lind, Antony Ford, George Reed

Dudley Moore, Bryan Brown, Richard Griffiths, Andreas Katsulas, Patsy Kensit, Alison Steadman, Penelope Wilton, Bronson Pinchot, Jim Carter, Alex Norton, John Grillo, Lindsay Anderson, Andrew Bailey, Ronnie Stevens, Enzo Turrin, Andy Bradford

tt0103827