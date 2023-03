IMDb 5.1 / 10 from 57 users

Diterbitkan 26 April 1986

Oleh mamat

Cabaret (1986)

A young jazz musician’s desire to advance in his career runs afoul of organized crime in this thriller from Haruki Kadokawa. After a saxophonist starts playing at a particular nightspot, a thug from the Yakuza adopts him as a special friend for no greater reason than he plays one of his favorite songs well. As the dangerous life of the gangster intertwines with that of the musician, it brings harm to the musician’s girlfriend, who is raped. This changes the young saxophonist’s attitude about his patron, but his Yakuza “friend” is still too embroiled in his own problems to worry about anything else.

Haruki Kadokawa, Yusuke Narita

Hironobu Nomura, Takeshi Kaga, Mitsuko Baisho, Junko Mihara, Hideo Murota, Isao Bitō, Shin’ichi Chiba, Kiwako Harada, Tomoyo Harada, Yoshio Harada, Yūji Honma, Toshiyuki Nagashima, Isao Natsuyagi, Johnny Ohkura, Masato Furuoya, Tetsurō Tamba, Hiroyuki Sanada, Etsuko Shihomi, Hiroko Yakushimaru, Kentarô Shimizu, Ryûdô Uzaki, Noriko Watanabe, Susumu Terajima

tt0368629