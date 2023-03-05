IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 2,197 users

Diterbitkan 26 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Cairo Conspiracy (2022)

A fisherman’s son is offered the ultimate privilege to study at the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the epicenter of power of Sunni Islam. Shortly after his arrival, the university’s highest ranking religious leader, the Grand Imam, dies and the young student ecomes a pawn in a ruthless power struggle between Egypt’s religious and political elite.

Tarik Saleh, Ahmet T. Uygun, Serkan Doner, Anna Potter, Khalil Zghayou, Olivier Jacquet, Zeynep Burcu Keçecioglu, Tugba Usta

Tawfeek Barhom, Fares Fares, Mohammad Bakri, Makram J. Khoury, Mehdi Dehbi, Younes Medhat, Yunus Albayrak, Sherwan Haji, Amr Mosad, Hassan El Sayed, Zain Alabdin A. Fallatah, Youssef Salama Zeki, Ahmed Laissaoui, Mouloud Ayad, Ayman Fathy, Okan Bozkuş, Moe Ayoub, Ramzi Choukair, Jalal Altawil

tt15452062