Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Caniba (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
BluRay
Bintang film
Issei Sagawa,
Jun Sagawa,
Yôko Satomi
Sutradara
Lucien Castaing-taylor,
Verena Paravel
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
5.6/
10from
562users
Diterbitkan
01 September 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Caniba (2017)
Caniba is a fresco about flesh and desire. It reflects on the discomfiting significance of cannibalism in human existence through the prism of one Japanese man, Issei Sagawa, and his mysterious relationship with his brother, Jun Sagawa.
Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Véréna Paravel
Issei Sagawa, Jun Sagawa, Yôko Satomi
tt7225942