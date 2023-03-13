  1. Home
  Caniba (2017)

Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

France

,

Usa

IMDb

5.6

/

10

from

562

users

Diterbitkan

01 September 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Caniba (2017)

Caniba is a fresco about flesh and desire. It reflects on the discomfiting significance of cannibalism in human existence through the prism of one Japanese man, Issei Sagawa, and his mysterious relationship with his brother, Jun Sagawa.
Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Véréna Paravel
Issei Sagawa, Jun Sagawa, Yôko Satomi

Diterbitkan

Maret 14, 2023 2:37 am

Durasi

