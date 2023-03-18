  1. Home
  Capital C (2015)

Kualitas

WEBRip

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

276

users

Diterbitkan

24 September 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Capital C (2015)

CAPITAL C is the first documentary about crowdfunding. It follows the hopes and dreams as well as the fears and pitfalls of a whole new generation of independent creators, who reach out to the crowd in order to change their lives forever.
Timon Birkhofer, Jørg M. Kundinger
Zach Crain, Brian Fargo, Jackson Robinson

Diterbitkan

Maret 18, 2023

Durasi

