IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 2,704 users

Diterbitkan 07 March 1962

Oleh mamat

Cartouche (1962)

In the 18th century, Louis de Bourguignon is working with the Malichot’s gang, but their ways are too ‘unethical’ for him. He creates his own band, acting under the name of Cartouche, making audacious robberies of the rich people, and even distributing the takings with the poor. Thus, cartouche attracts the people’s sympathies, Venus’s love, and hate from the Police and Malichot… Cartouche can escape all the traps they set at him – except the entrapments of love. Eventually, he will be saved by a woman, at her own cost.

Philippe de Broca

Jean-Paul Belmondo, Claudia Cardinale, Jess Hahn, Marcel Dalio, Jean Rochefort, Philippe Lemaire, Noël Roquevert, Odile Versois, Jacques Charon, Lucien Raimbourg, Jacques Balutin, Pierre Repp, Jacques Hilling, Paul Préboist, René Marlic, Madeleine Clervanne, Raoul Billerey, Alain Dekok, Enzo Cerusico, Bernard Haller, Jean Lanier, Louis Viret, Maurice Auzel, Antoine Baud, Philippe de Broca, Billy Callaway, Lucien Camiret, Philippe Castelli, Léonce Corne, Dominique Davray, Henri Guégan, Paul Jeanjean, Raymond Leplont, Rico López, Pierre Maguelon, Armel Marin, Georges Montant, Jacques Préboist, Irène Sologoub, Bernadette Stern, Roger Trapp

tt0055832