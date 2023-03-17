  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Mexico

IMDb

5.4

/

10

from

1,144

users

Diterbitkan

12 December 1985

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Cemetery of Terror (1985)

A professor suspects that a vicious killer may have discovered a way to return from the grave and continue his violent spree. His fears are proved true when a group of teenagers decide to pull a Halloween prank by stealing the killer’s body from the morgue. When the teens recite an incantation from an old magic book over the corpse, it begins to come back to life, along with all of the bodies from the nearby cemetery.
Rubén Galindo Jr.
Hugo Stiglitz, Erika Buenfil, Edna Bolkan, María Rebeca, Usi Velasco, José Gómez Parcero, Bety Robles, Leo Villanueva, Raúl Meraz, René Cardona III, Servando Manzetti, Andrés García Jr., César Adrian Sanchez, Lili Zoto, Mineko Mori, César Velasco, Jacqueline Castro, Eduardo Capetillo

Diterbitkan

Maret 17, 2023 3:07 pm

Durasi

