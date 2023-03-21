IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 462 users

Daddy and the Muscle Academy (1991)

Tom of Finland is one of the gay world’s few authentic icons. His drawings have had an enormous influence on gay identity. Tom’s ultimate leather men are known and seen everywhere. They are symbols of gay pride and friendship. The documentary includes some titillating ‘enactments’ inspired by Tom’s art work.

Ilppo Pohjola

Touko Laaksonen, Nayland Blake, Durk Dehner, Isaac Julien, Bob Mizer

