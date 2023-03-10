  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

1,207

users

Diterbitkan

14 March 1980

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Defiance (1980)

Tommy takes up temporary housing in a New York neighborhood plagued by a violent gang called the Souls. Tommy is waiting for his next assignment as a seaman and though he tries to avoid the gang and his neighbors, it does not work. Soon he is battling the Souls and not only changing their attitudes, but the attitudes of his previously intimidated neighbors as well.
John Flynn
Jan-Michael Vincent, Theresa Saldana, Danny Aiello, Rudy Ramos, Frank Pesce, Lenny Montana, Art Carney, Santos Morales, Tony Sirico, Don Blakely, James Victor, Randy Hermann, Lee Fraser, Joseph Campanella

Diterbitkan

Maret 11, 2023 5:28 am

Durasi

