Kualitas

WEBRip

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

2,174

users

Diterbitkan

23 August 1985

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Detective (1985)

Emile Chenal and his wife, Françoise, leaned on boxing manager Jim Fox Warner to cough up the considerable sum of money that he owes them, with both the police and the mob circling the situation. In the same hotel, Inspector Neveu looks into a murder that took place years before, and his storyline overlaps with the arc of the Chenals.
Jean-Luc Godard, Richard Debuisne, Hélène Sébillotte
Laurent Terzieff, Aurelle Doazan, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Claude Brasseur, Johnny Hallyday, Nathalie Baye, Alain Cuny, Emmanuelle Seigner, Julie Delpy, Ann-Gisel Glass, Xavier Saint-Macary, Pierre Bertin, Alexandra Garijo, Stéphane Ferrara, Eugène Berthier, Cyrille Dajinckourt, Cyrille Autin

Diterbitkan

Maret 17, 2023 6:33 am

Durasi

