  3. Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016)

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

986

users

Diterbitkan

30 November 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016)

An unexpected blizzard threatens the Parton family, while at the same time Dolly’s father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her. Meanwhile, an important person in little Dolly’s life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.
Stephen Herek
Alyvia Alyn Lind, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Gerald McRaney, Kelli Berglund, Hannah Nordberg, Jane McNeill, Stella Parton, Kennedy Brice, Cameron Jones, Farrah Mackenzie, Alana Cavanaugh, Parker Sack, Mitch Eakins, Mary Lane Haskell, Erin Reese DeJarnette, Forrest Deal, Dylan Michael Rowen, Blane Crockarell, Stephanie Astalos-Jones, Austin Waits, Hannah Goergen, Doug Stroup, Jennifer D. Taylor, Ethan Daniels, Caleb Martin

Diterbitkan

Maret 9, 2023 4:35 am

Durasi

