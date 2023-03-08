Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alana Cavanaugh,
Alyvia Alyn Lind,
Austin Waits,
Blane Crockarell,
Caleb Martin,
Cameron Jones,
Dolly Parton,
Doug Stroup,
Dylan Michael Rowen,
Erin Reese DeJarnette
Sutradara
Stephen Herek
IMDb
7.7/
10from
986users
Diterbitkan
30 November 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016)
An unexpected blizzard threatens the Parton family, while at the same time Dolly’s father (and his kids) make sacrifices to raise enough money to finally buy his wife the wedding ring he could never afford to give her. Meanwhile, an important person in little Dolly’s life begins to see that her amazing voice and musical gift might just be made for something bigger than rural Tennessee.
Stephen Herek
Alyvia Alyn Lind, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Gerald McRaney, Kelli Berglund, Hannah Nordberg, Jane McNeill, Stella Parton, Kennedy Brice, Cameron Jones, Farrah Mackenzie, Alana Cavanaugh, Parker Sack, Mitch Eakins, Mary Lane Haskell, Erin Reese DeJarnette, Forrest Deal, Dylan Michael Rowen, Blane Crockarell, Stephanie Astalos-Jones, Austin Waits, Hannah Goergen, Doug Stroup, Jennifer D. Taylor, Ethan Daniels, Caleb Martin
tt5713426