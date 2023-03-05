  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Dr. 56 (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Dr. 56 (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Dr. 56 (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Dr. 56 (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Dr. 56 (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

India

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

2,138

users

Diterbitkan

09 December 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Dr. 56 (2022)

Arjun is a theater artist who is suffering from an illness and has to take a pill every 56 minutes. Parallel to his misery is a murder investigation of three neurosurgeons lead by CBI officer Priya Krishna. Priya meets Dr Ashwath and the two go on an exposition about the medical mafia and its consequences.
Rajesh AnandaLeela
Priyamani, T. Praveen Reddy, Deepak Shetty, Ramesh Bhat, Manjunath Hegde, Girish Jatti, Veena Ponnappa, Rohit Rangaswamy, Rupesh Kumar

Diterbitkan

Maret 5, 2023 11:46 am

Durasi

Dewanonton Dr. 56 (2022)

Download Dr. 56 (2022)

Download Film Dr. 56 (2022)

Download Movie Dr. 56 (2022)

DUNIA21 Dr. 56 (2022)

FILMAPIK Dr. 56 (2022)

Ganool Dr. 56 (2022)

INDOXXI Dr. 56 (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 Dr. 56 (2022)

NS21 Dr. 56 (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share