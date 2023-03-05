Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Dr. 56 (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
India
Bintang film
Deepak Shetty,
Girish Jatti,
Manjunath Hegde,
Priyamani,
Ramesh Bhat,
Rohit Rangaswamy,
Rupesh Kumar,
T. Praveen Reddy,
Veena Ponnappa
Sutradara
Rajesh AnandaLeela
IMDb
5.7/
10from
2,138users
Diterbitkan
09 December 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Dr. 56 (2022)
Arjun is a theater artist who is suffering from an illness and has to take a pill every 56 minutes. Parallel to his misery is a murder investigation of three neurosurgeons lead by CBI officer Priya Krishna. Priya meets Dr Ashwath and the two go on an exposition about the medical mafia and its consequences.
Rajesh AnandaLeela
Priyamani, T. Praveen Reddy, Deepak Shetty, Ramesh Bhat, Manjunath Hegde, Girish Jatti, Veena Ponnappa, Rohit Rangaswamy, Rupesh Kumar
tt15465194