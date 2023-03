IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 3,245 users

Diterbitkan 14 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Emily (2022)

The imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. Explore the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte and Anne; her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman and her care for her maverick brother whom she idolises.

Frances O’Connor

Emma Mackey, Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar, Amelia Gething, Veronica Roberts, Gerald Lepkowski, Paul Warriner, Sacha Parkinson, Philip Desmeules, Robert Pickavance, Richard Anthony-Lloyd

tt12374656