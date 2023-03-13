IMDb 3.2 / 10 from 14,318 users

Diterbitkan 02 October 2008

Oleh mamat

Far Cry (2008)

Jack Carver, a former member of the Special Forces takes the journalist Valerie Cardinal to an Island to visit her uncle Max who is working in a Military complex on the Island. As they arrive Valerie gets captured by the minions of Doctor Krüger. After the destruction of his boat Jack finds out about the true purpose of the Facilities on the Island, which is the creation of genetic soldiers.

Uwe Boll, Joecy Shepherd, Debra Margolis

Til Schweiger, Emmanuelle Vaugier, Udo Kier, Natalia Avelon, Don S. Davis, Ralf Moeller, Craig Fairbrass, Michael Paré, Suzanne Ristic, Jay Brazeau, Chris Coppola, Mike Dopud, Carrie Genzel, Michael Robinson, Peter Kent, Anthony Bourdain, Clint Howard

tt0400426