  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. First Name: Carmen (1983)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM First Name: Carmen (1983)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film First Name: Carmen (1983). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film First Name: Carmen (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film First Name: Carmen (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

4,176

users

Diterbitkan

04 September 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

First Name: Carmen (1983)

The protagonist is Carmen X, a female member of a terrorist gang. She asks her uncle Jean, a washed-up film director if she can borrow his beachside house to make a film with some friends, but they are in fact planning to rob a bank. During the robbery she falls in love with a security guard. The film intercuts between Carmen’s escape with the guard, her uncle’s attempt to make a comeback film, and a string quartet attempting to perform Beethoven.
Jean-Luc Godard, Richard Debuisne
Maruschka Detmers, Jacques Bonnaffé, Myriem Roussel, Christophe Odent, Jean-Luc Godard, Valérie Dréville

Diterbitkan

Maret 17, 2023 6:33 am

Durasi

21Cineplex First Name: Carmen (1983)

Bioskop 21 First Name: Carmen (1983)

Bioskop Online First Name: Carmen (1983)

Bioskop168 First Name: Carmen (1983)

BioskopKeren First Name: Carmen (1983)

Cinemaindo First Name: Carmen (1983)

Download First Name: Carmen (1983)

Download Film First Name: Carmen (1983)

Download Movie First Name: Carmen (1983)

Juragan21 First Name: Carmen (1983)

Layar Kaca 21 First Name: Carmen (1983)

LK21 First Name: Carmen (1983)

Movieon21 First Name: Carmen (1983)

Nonton First Name: Carmen (1983)

Nonton Film First Name: Carmen (1983)

Nonton Movie First Name: Carmen (1983)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share