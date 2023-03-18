  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Western

IMDb

7.4

/

10

from

18,720

users

Diterbitkan

14 June 1948

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Fort Apache (1948)

Owen Thursday sees his new posting to the desolate Fort Apache as a chance to claim the military honour which he believes is rightfully his. Arrogant, obsessed with military form and ultimately self-destructive, he attempts to destroy the Apache chief Cochise after luring him across the border from Mexico, against the advice of his subordinates.
John Ford, Lowell J. Farrell
John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Shirley Temple, Pedro Armendáriz, Ward Bond, George O’Brien, Victor McLaglen, Anna Lee, Irene Rich, Dick Foran, Guy Kibbee, Grant Withers, Jack Pennick, Ray Hyke, Movita, Miguel Inclán, Mary Gordon, Philip Kieffer, Mae Marsh, Hank Worden, John Agar, Abdullah Abbas, Danny Borzage, Cliff Clark, Jane Crowley, Frank Ferguson, Francis Ford, William Forrest, Fred Graham, Frank McGrath, Clyde McLeod, Russell Meeker, Al Murphy, John Rice, Phil Schumacher, Allen D. Sewall, Mickey Simpson, Leslie Sketchley, Brick Sullivan, Harry Tenbrook, Archie Twitchell, Eleanore Vogel, Bobby Hale

Diterbitkan

Maret 18, 2023 1:53 pm

Durasi

Ganool Fort Apache (1948)

