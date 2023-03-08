  1. Home
  Futurama: Bender's Big Score (2007)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

33,276

users

Diterbitkan

27 November 2007

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Futurama: Bender’s Big Score (2007)

The Planet Express crew return from cancellation, only to be robbed blind by hideous “sprunging” scam artists. Things go from bad to worse when the scammers hack Bender, start traveling through time, and take Earth over entirely! Will the crew be able to save the day, or will Bender’s larcenous tendencies and their general incompetence doom them all?
Dwayne Carey-Hill
Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, David Herman, Dawnn Lewis, Kath Soucie, Frank Welker, Coolio, Al Gore, Mark Hamill, Tom Kenny, Sarah Silverman

Diterbitkan

Maret 8, 2023 7:59 am

Durasi

