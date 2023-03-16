Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Gourmet Detective (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Alissa Skovbye,
Andrew Kavadas,
Bill Dow,
Brenda Crichlow,
Brooke Burns,
Christine Willes,
Donavon Stinson,
Duncan Ollerenshaw,
Dylan Neal,
Gerard Plunkett
IMDb
6.7/
10from
1,127users
Diterbitkan
16 May 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Gourmet Detective (2015)
Famed culinary consultant Henry Ross is a charming food industry insider in San Francisco. When suspicious sabotage ends in a shocking murder at his friend’s five-star restaurant, Henry is put on the case with strong-willed police detective and single mom, Maggie Price. Despite Maggie’s protests, they must work together to decipher the clues and investigate all of San Francisco’s top culinary pros.
Scott Smith, Tahnee Curtis, Catherine Kretz, Matthew Blecha, Erin Dixon
Dylan Neal, Brooke Burns, Alissa Skovbye, Kimberley Sustad, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Marc Senior, Samantha Ferris, Shannon Chan-Kent, Laura Mennell, Christine Willes, Donavon Stinson, Bill Dow, Brenda Crichlow, Andrew Kavadas, Gerard Plunkett, Duncan Ollerenshaw, Nathanael Quigley, Paul Rayman, Jeffrey Stephen, Rukiya Bernard, José Araujo, Gregory Fawcett, Robert Lawrenson, Tobias Slezak, Linda O’Connor, Simon Chin
tt3600960