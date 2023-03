IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 389 users

High & Low: The Worst X (2022)

The story revolves around battle between two high school in SWORD area, Oya High School and Senomon Technical High School. The Head of Senomon Technical High School build a “three-school alliance” with two other school, Kamasaka High School and Ebara Commercial High School, and expand it’s power to aim the neck of Oya High School. Men of Oya High suddenly caught and attacked. Could Fujio protect them with his own fist? The battle to decide the real Teppen is about to begin.

Norihisa Hiranuma

Kazuma Kawamura, Hokuto Yoshino, Nakamoto Yuta, Ryoki Miyama, Goki Maeda, Fuju Kamio, Ryuji Sato, Atsushi Arai, Jun Shison, Ikuya Naganuma, Uekiya Satoshi, Kohei Fukuyama, Ryutaro Ata, Suzuki Takahide, Ken Nakajima, Win Morisaki, Akihisa Shiono, Aoi Yo, Shin Koyanagi, Ryôtarô Sakaguchi, Mizuki Itagaki

