IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 9,043 users

Diterbitkan 13 February 2004

Oleh mamat

Highwaymen (2004)

James Cray watched as his wife was killed by Fargo, a hit-and-run serial murderer. After severely injuring Fargo and going to prison for several years, James is now determined to avenge his wife’s death. He drives across the country looking for Fargo’s 1972 Cadillac Eldorado, which the now-disabled killer has turned into a rolling death trap. James’ search is helped by a state traffic officer and a singer with her own agenda.

Robert Harmon, Michael Zenon

Jim Caviezel, Rhona Mitra, Frankie Faison, Colm Feore, Gordon Currie, Andrea Roth, Noam Jenkins, Guylaine St-Onge, Martin Roach, Toby Proctor, James Kee, Joe Pingue, Paul Rutledge, Bryan Renfro

tt0339147