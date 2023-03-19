Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Honest Candidate 2 (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Korea
Bintang film
Bae Hae-sun,
Kim Jae-hwa,
Kim Ji-sung,
Kim Moo-yul,
Kim Yong-rim,
Lee Jin-hee,
Lim Young-woo,
On Ju-wan,
Park Jae-wan,
Park Jin-joo
Sutradara
Jang Yoo-jung
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
7.8/
10from
46users
Diterbitkan
28 September 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Honest Candidate 2 (2022)
As a politician, Joo Sang-Sook (Ra Mi-Ran) attempted to run for the fourth time as a member of the nationally assembly. After visiting her grandmother, Joo Sang-Sook was unable to tell a lie. Now, Joo Sang-Sook attempts to return to the political world.
Jang Yoo-jung
Ra Mi-ran, Kim Moo-yul, Yoon Kyung-ho, Seo Hyun-woo, Park Jin-joo, Yoon Doo-joon, Kim Yong-rim, Bae Hae-sun, Lee Jin-hee, Yu Jun-sang, Kim Jae-hwa, On Ju-wan, Park Jae-wan, Shin Jae-hwi, Kim Ji-sung, Lim Young-woo
tt22048600