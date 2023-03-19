IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 46 users

Diterbitkan 28 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Honest Candidate 2 (2022)

As a politician, Joo Sang-Sook (Ra Mi-Ran) attempted to run for the fourth time as a member of the nationally assembly. After visiting her grandmother, Joo Sang-Sook was unable to tell a lie. Now, Joo Sang-Sook attempts to return to the political world.

Jang Yoo-jung

Ra Mi-ran, Kim Moo-yul, Yoon Kyung-ho, Seo Hyun-woo, Park Jin-joo, Yoon Doo-joon, Kim Yong-rim, Bae Hae-sun, Lee Jin-hee, Yu Jun-sang, Kim Jae-hwa, On Ju-wan, Park Jae-wan, Shin Jae-hwi, Kim Ji-sung, Lim Young-woo

tt22048600