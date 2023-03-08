Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Iris 2 (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Korea
Bintang film
Im Soo-hyang,
Jang Hyuk,
Kim So-yeon,
Kim Yeong-cheol,
Lee Beom-soo,
Lee Da-hae,
Oh Soo-yeon,
Oh Yeon-soo
Sutradara
Kim Tae-hun,
Pyo Min-soo
Genre
Crime
IMDb
5.4/
10from
131users
Diterbitkan
13 February 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Iris 2 (2013)
Set 3 years after the first season, members of the National Security Service (NSS) team, including Jung Yoo Gun, Ji Soo Yeon and other agents attempt to pull the curtain on mysterious group IRIS.
Agent Yoo Gun is the leader of the NSS TF-A team. While he goes up against Baek San, Yoo Gun becomes involved in a case which changes his fate forever.
Pyo Min-soo, Kim Tae-hun
Jang Hyuk, Lee Beom-soo, Im Soo-hyang, Lee Da-hae, Kim Yeong-cheol, Oh Soo-yeon, Oh Yeon-soo, Kim So-yeon
tt5827216