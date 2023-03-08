IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 131 users

Iris 2 (2013)

Set 3 years after the first season, members of the National Security Service (NSS) team, including Jung Yoo Gun, Ji Soo Yeon and other agents attempt to pull the curtain on mysterious group IRIS.

Agent Yoo Gun is the leader of the NSS TF-A team. While he goes up against Baek San, Yoo Gun becomes involved in a case which changes his fate forever.

Pyo Min-soo, Kim Tae-hun

Jang Hyuk, Lee Beom-soo, Im Soo-hyang, Lee Da-hae, Kim Yeong-cheol, Oh Soo-yeon, Oh Yeon-soo, Kim So-yeon

