IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 5,817 users

Diterbitkan 04 May 2012

Oleh mamat

Jannat 2 (2012)

A dealer of illegal guns is bullied into being an informer for a cop who wants to put an end to this racket.

Kunal Deshmukh

Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manish Chaudhary, Imran Zahid, Sumeet Nijhawan, Brijendra Kala, Arif Zakaria

tt2319889