IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 7,786 users

Diterbitkan 13 January 2023

Oleh LIN

Kuttey (2023)

A van carrying crores of cash. One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. Unaware of each other, three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt. Unfortunately, all of them have the same plan. Bullets… Blood… Betrayal… It’s every man for himself… All the dogs after one bone. Will these dogs bite the bone, or will they lose to greed?

Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vijayant Kohli, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Santosh Juvekar, Jay Upadhyay, Vijay Kumar Singh, Ajit Shidhaye, A.R. Rama, Brij Gopal, Anurag Kashyap, Lavishka Gupta

tt15281704