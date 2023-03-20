Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Kuttey (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
India
Bintang film
A.R. Rama,
Aasmaan Bhardwaj,
Ajit Shidhaye,
Anurag Kashyap,
Arjun Kapoor,
Ashish Vidhyarthi,
Brij Gopal,
Jay Upadhyay,
Konkona Sen Sharma,
Kumud Mishra
Sutradara
Aasmaan Bhardwaj
IMDb
6.4/
10from
7,786users
Diterbitkan
13 January 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Kuttey (2023)
A van carrying crores of cash. One rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. Unaware of each other, three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt. Unfortunately, all of them have the same plan. Bullets… Blood… Betrayal… It’s every man for himself… All the dogs after one bone. Will these dogs bite the bone, or will they lose to greed?
Aasmaan Bhardwaj
Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vijayant Kohli, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Santosh Juvekar, Jay Upadhyay, Vijay Kumar Singh, Ajit Shidhaye, A.R. Rama, Brij Gopal, Anurag Kashyap, Lavishka Gupta
tt15281704