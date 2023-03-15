IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 422 users

Les 3 Boutons (2015)

“Miss Jasmine! I have a package for you!” The 14-year-old girl with braces takes a break from milking the goat. Her local postman has delivered a surprise. She opens it up. Out floats a magical magenta ball dress ten times her teenage size. “I am curious,” she says, and enters the folds of the dress. From here, Jasmine⎯headstrong, a dreamer, a realist⎯takes us on a modern anti-fairy tale through caves and stalagmites, streets and shop windows, obsessions and everyday empowerment.

Agnès Varda, Frederic Alexandre

Jasmine Thire, Michel Jeannes, Jacky Patin, Leon Mezard, Corentin Vignet, Patricia Wang, Cecilia Rose

