Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Cecilia Rose,
Corentin Vignet,
Jacky Patin,
Jasmine Thire,
Leon Mezard,
Michel Jeannes,
Patricia Wang
Sutradara
Agnès Varda,
Frederic Alexandre
IMDb
6.2/
10from
422users
Diterbitkan
03 September 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Les 3 Boutons (2015)
“Miss Jasmine! I have a package for you!” The 14-year-old girl with braces takes a break from milking the goat. Her local postman has delivered a surprise. She opens it up. Out floats a magical magenta ball dress ten times her teenage size. “I am curious,” she says, and enters the folds of the dress. From here, Jasmine⎯headstrong, a dreamer, a realist⎯takes us on a modern anti-fairy tale through caves and stalagmites, streets and shop windows, obsessions and everyday empowerment.
