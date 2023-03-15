  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

422

users

Diterbitkan

03 September 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Les 3 Boutons (2015)

"Miss Jasmine! I have a package for you!" The 14-year-old girl with braces takes a break from milking the goat. Her local postman has delivered a surprise. She opens it up. Out floats a magical magenta ball dress ten times her teenage size. "I am curious," she says, and enters the folds of the dress. From here, Jasmine⎯headstrong, a dreamer, a realist⎯takes us on a modern anti-fairy tale through caves and stalagmites, streets and shop windows, obsessions and everyday empowerment.
Agnès Varda, Frederic Alexandre
Jasmine Thire, Michel Jeannes, Jacky Patin, Leon Mezard, Corentin Vignet, Patricia Wang, Cecilia Rose

Diterbitkan

Maret 16, 2023 4:27 am

Durasi

