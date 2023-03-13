Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Libeled Lady (1936) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alphonse Martell,
Barnett Parker,
Barry Downing,
Bobby Watson,
Bobs Watson,
Bodil Rosing,
Broderick O'Farrell,
Buddy Messinger,
Bunny Beatty,
Buster Phelps
Sutradara
Carl Roup,
Jack Conway,
Tom Andre
IMDb
7.8/
10from
8,423users
Diterbitkan
09 October 1936
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Libeled Lady (1936)
When a major newspaper accuses wealthy socialite Connie Allenbury of being a home-wrecker, and she files a multi-million-dollar libel lawsuit, the publication’s frazzled head editor, Warren Haggerty, must find a way to turn the tables on her. Soon Haggerty’s harried fiancée, Gladys Benton, and his dashing friend Bill Chandler are in on a scheme that aims to discredit Connie, with amusing and unexpected results.
Jack Conway, Tom Andre, Carl Roup
Jean Harlow, William Powell, Myrna Loy, Spencer Tracy, Walter Connolly, Charley Grapewin, Cora Witherspoon, E. E. Clive, Bunny Beatty, Otto Yamaoka, Charles Trowbridge, Spencer Charters, George Chandler, William Benedict, Hal K. Dawson, William Newell, Hattie McDaniel, George Davis, Barry Downing, Tommy Bond, Buster Phelps, Bobby Watson, Bobs Watson, Norman Ainsley, Harry Allen, Harry C. Bradley, Ralph Brooks, Jay Eaton, Charles Croker-King, Fred Graham, Sherry Hall, Howard Hickman, Olaf Hytten, Eric Lonsdale, Charles Irwin, Selmer Jackson, Charles King, Jack Mulhall, Richard Tucker, Dennis O’Keefe, Harry Lash, Wally Maher, Franklin Parker, Pat Somerset, Gwen Lee, James T. Mack, Tom Mahoney, Myra Marsh, Alphonse Martell, Eric Wilton, Buddy Messinger, Greta Meyer, Inez Palange, Barnett Parker, Thomas Pogue, Jed Prouty, Bodil Rosing, Eddie Shubert, William Stack, Edwin Stanley, Libby Taylor, Edward Thomas, Nick Thompson, Pat West, Duke York, Robert Adair, George Golden, Julia Griffith, Shep Houghton, Edmund Mortimer, Broderick O’Farrell, Loretta Russell
tt0027884