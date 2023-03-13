IMDb 7.8 / 10 from 8,423 users

Libeled Lady (1936)

When a major newspaper accuses wealthy socialite Connie Allenbury of being a home-wrecker, and she files a multi-million-dollar libel lawsuit, the publication’s frazzled head editor, Warren Haggerty, must find a way to turn the tables on her. Soon Haggerty’s harried fiancée, Gladys Benton, and his dashing friend Bill Chandler are in on a scheme that aims to discredit Connie, with amusing and unexpected results.

Jack Conway, Tom Andre, Carl Roup

Jean Harlow, William Powell, Myrna Loy, Spencer Tracy, Walter Connolly, Charley Grapewin, Cora Witherspoon, E. E. Clive, Bunny Beatty, Otto Yamaoka, Charles Trowbridge, Spencer Charters, George Chandler, William Benedict, Hal K. Dawson, William Newell, Hattie McDaniel, George Davis, Barry Downing, Tommy Bond, Buster Phelps, Bobby Watson, Bobs Watson, Norman Ainsley, Harry Allen, Harry C. Bradley, Ralph Brooks, Jay Eaton, Charles Croker-King, Fred Graham, Sherry Hall, Howard Hickman, Olaf Hytten, Eric Lonsdale, Charles Irwin, Selmer Jackson, Charles King, Jack Mulhall, Richard Tucker, Dennis O’Keefe, Harry Lash, Wally Maher, Franklin Parker, Pat Somerset, Gwen Lee, James T. Mack, Tom Mahoney, Myra Marsh, Alphonse Martell, Eric Wilton, Buddy Messinger, Greta Meyer, Inez Palange, Barnett Parker, Thomas Pogue, Jed Prouty, Bodil Rosing, Eddie Shubert, William Stack, Edwin Stanley, Libby Taylor, Edward Thomas, Nick Thompson, Pat West, Duke York, Robert Adair, George Golden, Julia Griffith, Shep Houghton, Edmund Mortimer, Broderick O’Farrell, Loretta Russell

