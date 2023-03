IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 2,927 users

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

Steven Soderbergh

Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Ayub Khan-Din, Jemelia George, Caitlin Gerard, Vicki Pepperdine, Ethan Lawrence, Juliette Motamed, Alan Cox, Suzanne Bertish, Christopher Bencomo, Gavin Spokes, Nancy Carroll, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Adam Rodríguez, Kevin Nash, Daniel Llaca, Erin Cline, Alea Figueroa, Amy LoCicero, Carmen Olivares, Harj Dhillon, Joshua Griffin, Evan Milton, Marcus Brigstocke, Henrietta Clemett, Christopher Villiers, Philip Philmar, Clare Fraenkel, Ellen Marguerite Cullivan, Christie Aaria Emby, Liam Edwards, Theophilus O. Bailey, Harry Carter, Joel Ekperigin, Anton Engel, Jack Manley, Sebastian Molina, Patrick Packing, JD Rainey, Kylie Shea, Sebastián Melo Taveira, Jackson Williams, Rommel Arasa, Peter Cleverley, Christian Crabtree, Sam Hooper, Callum Constant, Elliot Diaz, John Klapwijk, Alex Moore, Shak Alade, Myles Harper, Manny Tsakanika, Shane Scarth, Nikkita Chadha

tt16280138