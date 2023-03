IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 1,168 users

Diterbitkan 27 February 1936

Oleh mamat

Mr. Thank You (1936)

A friendly bus driver is known to everybody as Mr. Thank You for thanking the people who give way to his bus on the narrow mountain road to the nearest train station. Today, he carries many passengers, who are travelling for many different reasons, but is fixated on a girl who is leaving for Tokyo.

Hiroshi Shimizu, Yasushi Sasaki, Isao Numanami, Toyojirô Nagasaki

Ken Uehara, Michiko Kuwano, Mayumi Tsukiji, Kaoru Futaba, Einosuke Naka, Ryūji Ishiyama, Reikichi Kawamura, Setsuko Shinobu, Kazuji Sakai, Nagamasa Yamada, Kanji Kawahara, Kiyoshi Aono, Shôsuke Agata, Shôtarô Fujimatsu, Masao Hayama, Yoshitarô Iijima, Tsuruhiko Ikebe, Mitsuyoshi Kanai, Shiro Katsuragi, Kimie Kawai, Masae Koike, Yoshiko Kuhara, Tsuruko Kumoi, Chieko Kyotani, Fumie Mikami, Kiyoko Minakami, Mitsuko Mito, Hiroshi Nagao, Tomoko Naniwa, Shigeru Ogura, Takayuki Suematsu, Eiko Takamatsu, Reikô Tani, Shô Tonegawa, Toyoko Wada, Jun Yokoyama

tt0027307