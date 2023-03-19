IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 146 users

Diterbitkan 09 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis (2022)

Versions of Meriwether Lewis’s 1809 death at a remote wilderness inn are imagined by his friend Alexander Wilson during a tense encounter with the only witness to the famed explorer’s final night alive.

Clark Richey

John Schneider, Sonny Marinelli, Amye Gousset, Billy Slaughter, Evan Williams, Lance E. Nichols, Marcus Dupree, Rider Mayo

tt13216846