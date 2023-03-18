IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 18,822 users

Diterbitkan 10 March 1989

Oleh mamat

New York Stories (1989)

Three stories happening in New York. The first, by Scorsese, is about a painter who creates his works helped by high volume music and an attractive assistant; second, by Coppola, is about a rich and bold 12 years old who helps her separated parents to reconciliate; third, by Allen, is a witty piece of comedy about the impossibility of getting rid of the son’s role.

Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen

Nick Nolte, Rosanna Arquette, Steve Buscemi, Jesse Borrego, Patrick O’Neal, Heather McComb, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Giannini, Don Novello, James Keane, Woody Allen, Mae Questel, Mia Farrow, Julie Kavner, Marvin Chatinover, Molly Regan, Ira Wheeler, Joan Bud, Jessie Keosian, Michael Rizzo, George Schindler, Bridgit Ryan, Larry David, Paul Herman, Herschel Rosen, Lola André, Helen Hanft, Holly Marie Combs, Illeana Douglas, Kirsten Dunst, Martin Scorsese, Brigitte Bako, Chris Elliott, Adrien Brody, Carole Bouquet, Debbie Harry, Dylan Farrow

tt0097965