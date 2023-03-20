IMDb 5.895 / 10 from 19 users

Diterbitkan 17 March 2023

Oleh LIN

Noise (2023)

Matt, an influencer and young parent to newborn Julius, discovers a dark secret from his dementing father’s past. He starts an in-depth investigation, which consequently opens a Pandora’s box of secrets and unravels more family dramas than anticipated. Matt’s wife, Liv, is deeply concerned and will do everything in her power not to lose him, but is it too late..?

Steffen Geypens

Ward Kerremans, Sallie Harmsen, Jennifer Heylen, Johan Leysen, Jesse Mensah, Lize Feryn

tt21326658