Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Oliverio & the Pool (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Mexico
Bintang film
Alejandro Areán,
Camila Calónico,
César Troncoso,
Jacobo Lieberman,
Jorge Zárate,
Luis Amaya,
Mónica Huarte
Sutradara
Arcadi Palerm-Artis
IMDb
7.3/
10from
50users
Diterbitkan
03 February 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Oliverio & the Pool (2022)
When something unexpected happens in Oliverio’s family, all he wants to do is walk away. He settles on a deckchair by the pool and decides there is no reason to move. Life swirls around him, revealing secrets and presenting new challenges. Through moments of death, excrement and basic physics, Oliverio learns that some truths cannot be ignored.
Arcadi Palerm-Artis
Alejandro Areán, Mónica Huarte, Jacobo Lieberman, César Troncoso, Jorge Zárate, Camila Calónico, Luis Amaya
tt10534520