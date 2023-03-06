IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 50 users

Diterbitkan 03 February 2022

Oleh LIN

Oliverio & the Pool (2022)

When something unexpected happens in Oliverio’s family, all he wants to do is walk away. He settles on a deckchair by the pool and decides there is no reason to move. Life swirls around him, revealing secrets and presenting new challenges. Through moments of death, excrement and basic physics, Oliverio learns that some truths cannot be ignored.

Arcadi Palerm-Artis

Alejandro Areán, Mónica Huarte, Jacobo Lieberman, César Troncoso, Jorge Zárate, Camila Calónico, Luis Amaya

tt10534520