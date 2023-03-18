IMDb 3.1 / 10 from 389 users

Diterbitkan 15 January 1984

Oleh mamat

Panther Squad (1984)

An astronaut has been abducted by a group of environmental terrorists. The New Organization of Nations decides to send a lethal commando “The Panther Squad”, composed of sexy female mercenaries to get rid of the terrorists led by Barbara Wims and to free the hostage…

Pierre Chevalier, Ilona Kunesova, John Goby, Peter Markess

Sybil Danning, Jack Taylor, Karin Schubert, Jean-René Gossart, Françoise Bocci, Donna Cross, Karin Brussels, Analía Ivars, Virginia Svenson, Donald O’Brien, Arch Taylor, Roger Darton, Antonio Mayans, Shirley Knight, John Rounds, Youri Radionow, Katja Bienert

tt0127069