IMDb 7 / 10 from 9,360 users

Diterbitkan 27 April 2012

Oleh mamat

Paradise: Love (2012)

On the beaches of Kenya they’re known as “Sugar Mamas” — European women who seek out African boys selling love to earn a living. Teresa, a 50-year-old Austrian and mother of a daughter entering puberty, travels to this vacation paradise. She goes from one Beach Boy to the next, from one disappointment to the next and finally she must recognize: On the beaches of Kenya love is a business.

Ulrich Seidl

Margarethe Tiesel, Peter Kazungu, Inge Maux, Dunja Sowinetz, Helen Brugat, Carlos Mkutano, Gabriel Mwarua, Josphat Hamisi, Anderson Mutisya, Maria Hofstätter, Melanie Lenz

tt1403214