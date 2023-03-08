  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Austria

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7

/

10

from

9,360

users

Diterbitkan

27 April 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Paradise: Love (2012)

On the beaches of Kenya they’re known as “Sugar Mamas” — European women who seek out African boys selling love to earn a living. Teresa, a 50-year-old Austrian and mother of a daughter entering puberty, travels to this vacation paradise. She goes from one Beach Boy to the next, from one disappointment to the next and finally she must recognize: On the beaches of Kenya love is a business.
Ulrich Seidl
Margarethe Tiesel, Peter Kazungu, Inge Maux, Dunja Sowinetz, Helen Brugat, Carlos Mkutano, Gabriel Mwarua, Josphat Hamisi, Anderson Mutisya, Maria Hofstätter, Melanie Lenz

Diterbitkan

Maret 8, 2023 7:59 am

Durasi

