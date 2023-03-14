IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 15,634 users

Diterbitkan 17 April 1998

Oleh mamat

Paulie (1998)

Paulie, an intelligent parrot who actually talks, relates the story of his struggle to a Russian immigrant who works as a janitor at the research institute where he is housed and neglected. Paulie’s story begins many years earlier when he is given as a gift to a little girl who stutters. Eventually, he teaches the girl to speak correctly but is taken away by her father because he believes the girl cannot distinguish fantasy from reality because she believes the bird can talk. Paulie goes through a series of adventures with a pawn shop owner, an aging widow, a Mexican-American troubadour and a would be thief before being taken to the institute where he now lives

John Roberts

Gena Rowlands, Tony Shalhoub, Cheech Marin, Bruce Davison, Trini Alvarado, Jay Mohr, Buddy Hackett, Hallie Eisenberg, Matt Craven, Bill Cobbs, Tia Texada, Laura Harrington, Hal Robinson, Tamara Zook

tt0125454