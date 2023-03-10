Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Porky’s II: The Next Day (1983) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Anthony Pena,
Art Hindle,
Bill Wiley,
Cisse Cameron,
Cyril O'Reilly,
Dan Monahan,
Edward Winter,
Eric Christmas,
Ilse Earl,
Jack Mulcahy
Sutradara
Bob Clark
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
5/
10from
12,328users
Diterbitkan
24 June 1983
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Porky’s II: The Next Day (1983)
When the students of Angel Beach High decide to stage “An Evening With Shakespeare,” their efforts are threatened by Miss Balbricker, who views the works of Shakespeare as obscene. She enlists the help of Reverend Bubba Flavel, a religious fanatic who brings along his flock of followers to pressure the school into shutting down the production.
Bob Clark
Dan Monahan, Wyatt Knight, Mark Herrier, Roger Wilson, Cyril O’Reilly, Tony Ganios, Kaki Hunter, Scott Colomby, Nancy Parsons, Joseph Runningfox, Eric Christmas, Bill Wiley, Edward Winter, Cisse Cameron, Ilse Earl, Art Hindle, Anthony Pena, Rod Ball, Richard Liberty, William Kerwin, Ted Richert, Jack Mulcahy
tt0086129