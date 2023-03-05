IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 691 users

Diterbitkan 23 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Prison 77 (2022)

Modelo Prison. Barcelona, 1977. Manuel, a young accountant, imprisoned and awaiting trial for embezzlement, faces a sentence of 6 to 8 years, a disproportionate punishment for the crime committed. Together with his cellmate Pino, he joins forces with COPEL, a collective fighting for the rights of ordinary prisoners and amnesty. A war for freedom breaks out that will bring the Spanish prison system to its knees. If things are changing outside, they’ll have to do the same inside. A tale of friendship, solidarity and freedom, inspired in true events.

Alberto Rodríguez

Miguel Herrán, Javier Gutiérrez, Jesús Carroza, Fernando Tejero, Catalina Sopelana, Alfonso Lara, Javier Lago, Iñigo Aranburu, Javier Beltrán, Iñigo de la Iglesia, Julián Valcárcel, Aimar Vega, Daniel Mantero, Mikel Losada, Daniel Mantero, Marc Pujol, Xavi Sáez, Polo Camino, Víctor Castillo, José Gabriel Campos

tt15128358