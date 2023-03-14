Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Querelle (1982) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Axel Bauer,
Brad Davis,
Burkhard Driest,
Dieter Schidor,
Franco Nero,
Frank Ripploh,
Gilles Gavois,
Günther Kaufmann,
Hanno Pöschl,
Isa Jank
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
6,886users
Diterbitkan
05 August 1982
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Querelle (1982)
A handsome Belgian sailor on shore leave in the port of Brest, who is also a drug-smuggler and murderer, embarks upon a voyage of highly charged and violent homosexual self-discovery that will change him forever from the man he once was.
Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Harry Baer, Karin Viesel
Brad Davis, Franco Nero, Jeanne Moreau, Laurent Malet, Hanno Pöschl, Günther Kaufmann, Burkhard Driest, Roger Fritz, Dieter Schidor, Natja Brunckhorst, Robert van Ackeren, Werner Asam, Isolde Barth, Axel Bauer, Neil Bell, Gilles Gavois, Wolf Gremm, Karl-Heinz von Hassel, Y Sa Lo, Michael McLernon, Frank Ripploh, Karl Scheydt, Vitus Zeplichal, Isa Jank
tt0084565