Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

3,159

users

Diterbitkan

26 September 1980

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Resurrection (1980)

The story of a woman who survives the car accident which kills her husband, but discovers that she has the power to heal other people. She becomes an unwitting celebrity, the hope of those in desperate need of healing, and a lightning rod for religious beliefs and skeptics.
Daniel Petrie
Ellen Burstyn, Sam Shepard, Richard Farnsworth, Roberts Blossom, Clifford David, Pamela Payton-Wright, Jeffrey DeMunn, Eva Le Gallienne, Lois Smith, Madeleine Sherwood, Richard Hamilton, Carlin Glynn, Lane Smith, Penelope Allen, Ebbe Roe Smith, John Tillinger, Trazana Beverley, Ralph Roberts, George Sperdakos, Bernard Behrens, James Blendick, Vernon Weddle, David Calkins, Harvey Christiansen, Therese East, Lou Fant, Jessie Lee Fulton, David Haney, Claudette Harrell, James N. Harrell, Jennifer McAllister, Don Michaelson, A.G. Mills, Zeke Mills, Edith Mills, Eva Mokry, Edward Pflaum, Elfrieda Russell, Shane Sinutko, Tommy Splittgerber, Douglas G. Jacobson, Joshua Dean Stewart, Ruth N. Straw, Tom Taylor, Brett Lamar Turner, Sylvia Walden, Carol Williard, Tracy E. Wilson, William D. Wittliff, William Ellis Smith, Sally Bondi, Greg Scholl, Dan’l Terry

Diterbitkan

Maret 13, 2023 1:10 pm

Durasi

