IMDb 3.5 / 10 from 2 users

Diterbitkan 10 March 2023

Righteous Thieves (2023)

Annabel, the leader of a secret organization engaged in the recovery of priceless artwork, assembles a ragtag crew of art thieves to recover a Monet, Picasso, Degas, and Van Gogh stolen by Nazis during WWII and now in the possession of neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch Otto Huizen. As the planned heist approaches, loyalties are tested when the crew learns the real reason behind Annabel’s search for the long-lost paintings.

Erika Sabel Flores, Giovanni Cotto-Ortiz, Anthony Nardolillo

Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda, Sasha Merci, Brian Cousins, Melissa Marty, Mitch Poulos, Tiago Roberts, David Gilchrist, Cecille Del Rosario

tt14740118