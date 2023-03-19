Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Righteous Thieves (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Bintang film
Brian Cousins,
Cam Gigandet,
Carlos Miranda,
Cecille Del Rosario,
David Gilchrist,
Jaina Lee Ortiz,
Lisa Vidal,
Melissa Marty,
Mitch Poulos,
Sasha Merci
Genre
Thriller
IMDb
3.5/
10from
2users
Diterbitkan
10 March 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Righteous Thieves (2023)
Annabel, the leader of a secret organization engaged in the recovery of priceless artwork, assembles a ragtag crew of art thieves to recover a Monet, Picasso, Degas, and Van Gogh stolen by Nazis during WWII and now in the possession of neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch Otto Huizen. As the planned heist approaches, loyalties are tested when the crew learns the real reason behind Annabel’s search for the long-lost paintings.
Erika Sabel Flores, Giovanni Cotto-Ortiz, Anthony Nardolillo
Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda, Sasha Merci, Brian Cousins, Melissa Marty, Mitch Poulos, Tiago Roberts, David Gilchrist, Cecille Del Rosario
tt14740118